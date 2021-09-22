(WHDH) — Halloween is due for a big come back this fall, as more and more Americans move their lives back closer to normal now that COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available.

Trick-or-treating dipped greatly in 2020 due to surging COVID-19 cases across the country, but candy sales are expected top a whopping $3 billion this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

With that said, Candystore.com set out to identify every state’s top three favorite Halloween candies.

America’s favorite Halloween treats include Reese’s Cups, Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn, according to the website.

Below is a list of every state’s top three favorite candies:

AL Starburst Skittles Candy Corn AK Sour Patch Kids Twix Milky Way AZ Hot Tamales Hershey Kisses Snickers AR Jolly Ranchers Butterfinger Skittles CA Reese’s Cups Skittles M&M’s CO Hershey Kisses Twix Milky Way CT Almond Joy Milky Way M&M’s DE Skittles Life Savers Sour Patch Kids FL Reese’s Cups Skittles Starburst GA Swedish Fish Jolly Ranchers Reese’s Cups

HI Hershey’s Mini Bars Skittles Butterfinger ID Starburst Snickers Candy Corn IL Sour Patch Kids Kit Kat Starburst IN Starburst Hot Tamales Jolly Ranchers IA M&M’s Reese’s Cups Candy Corn KS Reese’s Cups M&M’s Sour Patch Kids KY Reese’s Cups Swedish Fish Hot Tamales LA Lemonheads Reese’s Cups Blow Pops ME Sour Patch Kids Starburst Candy Corn MD Hershey Kisses Reese’s Cups Hershey’s Mini Bars

MA Sour Patch Kids Butterfinger Dubble Bubble Gum MI Starburst Candy Corn Skittles MN Tootsie Pops Skittles Hot Tamales MS 3 Musketeers Snickers Butterfinger MO Milky Way Almond Joy Hot Tamales MT Dubble Bubble Gum Twix M&M’s NE Sour Patch Kids Salt Water Taffy Twix NV Hershey Kisses Hot Tamales Candy Corn NH M&M’s Starburst Jolly Ranchers NJ M&M’s Tootsie Pops Skittles

NM Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn Hershey’s Mini Bars NY Sour Patch Kids Hot Tamales Candy Corn NC Reese’s Cups Snickers M&M’s ND Hot Tamales Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn OH Blow Pops M&M’s Starburst OK Skittles Dubble Bubble Gum Snickers OR M&M’s Reese’s Cups Candy Corn PA Hershey’s Mini Bars M&M’s Skittles RI Twix M&M’s Candy Corn SC Butterfinger Skittles Candy Corn

SD Starburst Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn TN Tootsie Pops Skittles Salt Water Taffy TX Starburst Reese’s Cups Sour Patch Kids UT Tootsie Pops Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn VT Skittles M&M’s Milky Way VA Hot Tamales Snickers Tootsie Pops DC M&M’s Tootsie Pops Blow Pops WA Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy Skittles WV Hershey’s Mini Bars Blow Pops Hershey’s Mini Bars WI Butterfinger Starburst Hot Tamales

WY Reese’s Cups Salt Water Taffy Dubble Bubble Gum

Overall Halloween spending is predicted exceed $10 billion, up 26 percent over last year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)