(WHDH) — Halloween is due for a big come back this fall, as more and more Americans move their lives back closer to normal now that COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available.

Trick-or-treating dipped greatly in 2020 due to surging COVID-19 cases across the country, but candy sales are expected top a whopping $3 billion this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

With that said, Candystore.com set out to identify every state’s top three favorite Halloween candies.

America’s favorite Halloween treats include Reese’s Cups, Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn, according to the website.

Below is a list of every state’s top three favorite candies:

ALStarburstSkittlesCandy Corn
AKSour Patch KidsTwixMilky Way
AZHot TamalesHershey KissesSnickers
ARJolly RanchersButterfingerSkittles
CAReese’s CupsSkittlesM&M’s
COHershey KissesTwixMilky Way
CTAlmond JoyMilky WayM&M’s
DESkittlesLife SaversSour Patch Kids
FLReese’s CupsSkittlesStarburst
GASwedish FishJolly RanchersReese’s Cups
HIHershey’s Mini BarsSkittlesButterfinger
IDStarburstSnickersCandy Corn
ILSour Patch KidsKit KatStarburst
INStarburstHot TamalesJolly Ranchers
IAM&M’sReese’s CupsCandy Corn
KSReese’s CupsM&M’sSour Patch Kids
KYReese’s CupsSwedish FishHot Tamales
LALemonheadsReese’s CupsBlow Pops
MESour Patch KidsStarburstCandy Corn
MDHershey KissesReese’s CupsHershey’s Mini Bars
MASour Patch KidsButterfingerDubble Bubble Gum
MIStarburstCandy CornSkittles
MNTootsie PopsSkittlesHot Tamales
MS3 MusketeersSnickersButterfinger
MOMilky WayAlmond JoyHot Tamales
MTDubble Bubble GumTwixM&M’s
NESour Patch KidsSalt Water TaffyTwix
NVHershey KissesHot TamalesCandy Corn
NHM&M’sStarburstJolly Ranchers
NJM&M’sTootsie PopsSkittles
NMJolly RanchersCandy CornHershey’s Mini Bars
NYSour Patch KidsHot TamalesCandy Corn
NCReese’s CupsSnickersM&M’s
NDHot TamalesJolly RanchersCandy Corn
OHBlow PopsM&M’sStarburst
OKSkittlesDubble Bubble GumSnickers
ORM&M’sReese’s CupsCandy Corn
PAHershey’s Mini BarsM&M’sSkittles
RITwixM&M’sCandy Corn
SCButterfingerSkittlesCandy Corn
SDStarburstJolly RanchersCandy Corn
TNTootsie PopsSkittlesSalt Water Taffy
TXStarburstReese’s CupsSour Patch Kids
UTTootsie PopsJolly RanchersCandy Corn
VTSkittlesM&M’sMilky Way
VAHot TamalesSnickersTootsie Pops
DCM&M’sTootsie PopsBlow Pops
WATootsie PopsSalt Water TaffySkittles
WVHershey’s Mini BarsBlow PopsHershey’s Mini Bars
WIButterfingerStarburstHot Tamales
WYReese’s CupsSalt Water TaffyDubble Bubble Gum

Overall Halloween spending is predicted exceed $10 billion, up 26 percent over last year.

