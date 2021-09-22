(WHDH) — Halloween is due for a big come back this fall, as more and more Americans move their lives back closer to normal now that COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available.
Trick-or-treating dipped greatly in 2020 due to surging COVID-19 cases across the country, but candy sales are expected top a whopping $3 billion this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.
With that said, Candystore.com set out to identify every state’s top three favorite Halloween candies.
America’s favorite Halloween treats include Reese’s Cups, Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn, according to the website.
Below is a list of every state’s top three favorite candies:
|AL
|Starburst
|Skittles
|Candy Corn
|AK
|Sour Patch Kids
|Twix
|Milky Way
|AZ
|Hot Tamales
|Hershey Kisses
|Snickers
|AR
|Jolly Ranchers
|Butterfinger
|Skittles
|CA
|Reese’s Cups
|Skittles
|M&M’s
|CO
|Hershey Kisses
|Twix
|Milky Way
|CT
|Almond Joy
|Milky Way
|M&M’s
|DE
|Skittles
|Life Savers
|Sour Patch Kids
|FL
|Reese’s Cups
|Skittles
|Starburst
|GA
|Swedish Fish
|Jolly Ranchers
|Reese’s Cups
|HI
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|Skittles
|Butterfinger
|ID
|Starburst
|Snickers
|Candy Corn
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|Kit Kat
|Starburst
|IN
|Starburst
|Hot Tamales
|Jolly Ranchers
|IA
|M&M’s
|Reese’s Cups
|Candy Corn
|KS
|Reese’s Cups
|M&M’s
|Sour Patch Kids
|KY
|Reese’s Cups
|Swedish Fish
|Hot Tamales
|LA
|Lemonheads
|Reese’s Cups
|Blow Pops
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|Starburst
|Candy Corn
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|Reese’s Cups
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|MA
|Sour Patch Kids
|Butterfinger
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|MI
|Starburst
|Candy Corn
|Skittles
|MN
|Tootsie Pops
|Skittles
|Hot Tamales
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|Snickers
|Butterfinger
|MO
|Milky Way
|Almond Joy
|Hot Tamales
|MT
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|Twix
|M&M’s
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|Salt Water Taffy
|Twix
|NV
|Hershey Kisses
|Hot Tamales
|Candy Corn
|NH
|M&M’s
|Starburst
|Jolly Ranchers
|NJ
|M&M’s
|Tootsie Pops
|Skittles
|NM
|Jolly Ranchers
|Candy Corn
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|Hot Tamales
|Candy Corn
|NC
|Reese’s Cups
|Snickers
|M&M’s
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|Jolly Ranchers
|Candy Corn
|OH
|Blow Pops
|M&M’s
|Starburst
|OK
|Skittles
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|Snickers
|OR
|M&M’s
|Reese’s Cups
|Candy Corn
|PA
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|M&M’s
|Skittles
|RI
|Twix
|M&M’s
|Candy Corn
|SC
|Butterfinger
|Skittles
|Candy Corn
|SD
|Starburst
|Jolly Ranchers
|Candy Corn
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|Skittles
|Salt Water Taffy
|TX
|Starburst
|Reese’s Cups
|Sour Patch Kids
|UT
|Tootsie Pops
|Jolly Ranchers
|Candy Corn
|VT
|Skittles
|M&M’s
|Milky Way
|VA
|Hot Tamales
|Snickers
|Tootsie Pops
|DC
|M&M’s
|Tootsie Pops
|Blow Pops
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|Salt Water Taffy
|Skittles
|WV
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|Blow Pops
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|WI
|Butterfinger
|Starburst
|Hot Tamales
|WY
|Reese’s Cups
|Salt Water Taffy
|Dubble Bubble Gum
Overall Halloween spending is predicted exceed $10 billion, up 26 percent over last year.
