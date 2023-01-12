LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) – The chief of the Litchfield Police Department is set to appear in court Thursday on a charge of official oppression after allegedly sexually harassing a subordinate a year ago.

Officials say Chief Benjamin Sargent, 43, made inappropriate comments over the phone to an officer last New Years. He has been placed on leave by the department.

If found guilty, Sargent could face a fine of up to $1,200.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)