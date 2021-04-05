Lithium battery deemed safety hazard safely detonated after Salem businesses were evacuated

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Area businesses had to be evacuated as a precaution Monday after a lithium battery was deemed to be a safety hazard, Salem officials said.

Mayor Kim Driscoll thanked first responders from the Salem Fire Department, Salem Police Department, Salem Public Services Department and personnel from several state agencies who assisted in the safe disposal of the battery found at Shetland Park.

The battery was transferred from the building to a quarry space to be detonated.

No one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)