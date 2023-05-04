MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials determined the cause of a large duplex house fire in Medford on Sunday to likely be the lithium-ion battery-powered scooters found badly damaged in the first-floor laundry room. One of the four residents was transported to the hospital, and the fire caused major damage to the building.

Fire officials say that these batteries, which burn at a high heat, can reignite and release toxic chemicals, are in a variety of household items. They recommend storing scooters and e-bikes outdoors, charging the battery from a wall outlet instead of a power strip, recycling old batteries and not leaving a charged battery plugged in.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Sunday and quickly intensified, officials say. Firefighters from multiple communities could be seen working on the building at Prescott and Allston streets as heavy flames and a large plume of black smoke shot up into the air. Firefighters worked two and a half hours to control the fire.

“Lithium-ion batteries are growing in use, and they power everything from pocket-sized devices to motor vehicles,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “It’s also important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use the manufacturer’s batteries and charging equipment rather than generic or aftermarket items.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)