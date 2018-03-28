A young girl with terminal cancer has been comforted by a litter of adorable puppies who came to her bedside to spend time with her and her family while she endures her battle with cancer.

The organization, Pile of Puppies, brought a litter of miniature bull terrier puppies to Holly’s bedside to gently play, cuddle, and bring joy to Holly and her family.

Pile of Puppies shared images and a video to Facebook of the day the puppies visited Holly. In the video, you can see the puppies bringing a smile to faces, sweet licks to noses, and even taking a nap alongside Holly. They shared these images with caption saying, “Pile of Puppies is here to show that grace, suffering, beauty, pain, joy and light can all come together in our last days on this planet. Puppies allow the heart to stay open even when it is breaking apart. Pile of Puppies is more than a pile of puppies….they truly are a healing salve in a time when a glimmer of light is so needed.”

Holly’s mother told Pile of Puppies, “Although it is so difficult to see what cancer has done to my girl, I love the beauty that shines through and would love for others to see it as well. It’s just so powerful to see the smiles amidst the suffering. Thanks for the memories you helped my family create. It will be some of our very last which will make it so much sweeter.”

Pile of Puppies Facebook page shared Holly’s mission to spread awareness that, “Love is everywhere.”

In a post on Facebook addressed to Holly they stated, “Your mission to share that “Love is Everywhere,” well my dear… it’s happening”

To follow Holly’s journey you can visit Holly’s Miracles#joyheals #betheLight #withindarknessthereisLight To learn more about the Pile of Puppies organization you can visit their Facebook page @pileofpuppies

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)