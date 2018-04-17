Little blue penguin chicks hatch at New England Aquarium

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four little blue penguin chicks have hatched at Boston’s New England Aquarium and they are now starting to move around.

Little blues are the smallest of all penguin species and can be found in Australia and New Zealand.

Two of the older chicks are now out their parents’ care, according to the aquarium. They are weighed and given a health check each morning.

The chicks are still fluffy as their feathers are just emerging. They will eventually join the 90 penguins and three different species that call the New England Aquarium home.

