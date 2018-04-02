(WHDH) — After the biggest upset in NCAA men’s basketball history, Little Caesars is providing a free lunch combo to everyone in America Monday.

Number 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off the one-seed Virginia Cavaliers during March Madness, besting them 74-54. Before the shocking win, Little Caesar’s Pizza had promised that if any 16th seed knocked out a #1 seed, they would give everyone a free lunch.

The pizza chain is keeping their promise that they made on March 15 and is offering a free, $5-dollar lunch box between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time. Click here for the details.

