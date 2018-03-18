Little Caesars offers free lunch after biggest upset in NCAA hoops history

(WHDH) – After the biggest upset in NCAA men’s basketball history, Little Caesars is providing a free lunch combo for those whose brackets are either broken or somehow still perfect.

Number 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off the one-seed Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night during March Madness, besting them 74-54. Before the shocking win, Little Caesar’s Pizza had promised that if any 16th seed knocked out a #1 seed, they would give everyone a free lunch.

The pizza chain is keeping their promise and is offering a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time. Click here for the details.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

