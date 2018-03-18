Little Caesars promises free lunch after 16-seed beat top-ranked VA in NCAA tournament

(WHDH) — Little Caesars has promised a free lunch after 16-seed, University of Maryland Baltimore County, defeated top-ranked Virginia on Friday night 74-54.
Little Caesars said they promised to provide customers with a free lunch at the start of the NCAA tournament if a 16-seed beat a 1-seed.
On Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. participating locations will provide a free lunch for customers.
This is the first time a 16-seed has upset a 1-seed in tournament history.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)