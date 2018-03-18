Little Caesars promises free lunch after 16-seed beat top-ranked VA in NCAA tournament

(WHDH) — Little Caesars has promised a free lunch after 16-seed, University of Maryland Baltimore County, defeated top-ranked Virginia on Friday night 74-54.

Little Caesars said they promised to provide customers with a free lunch at the start of the NCAA tournament if a 16-seed beat a 1-seed.

On Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. participating locations will provide a free lunch for customers.

This is the first time a 16-seed has upset a 1-seed in tournament history.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

