Little girl captivated by Michelle Obama painting meets former first lady

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — A little girl seen in a viral photo staring at the portrait of Michelle Obama got a chance to meet the former first lady.

A visitor at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. took a picture of 2-year-old Parker captivated by the painting of Obama. He posted it on Facebook and it quickly went viral.

Obama saw the photo and invited Parker and her family to visit her. Parker and Obama had a dance party and the former first lady shared the video on her Twitter.

“Keep on dreaming big and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Obama tweeted in her message to Parker.

