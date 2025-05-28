LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Little League baseball diamond in Leominster was damaged by vandals over the weekend.

The backstop at the 12th Street field was ripped apart. The league says the padding on the backstop is essential for player safety. They estimate it will cost $5,000 to fix.

“It’s a field that we can’t use right now and it hurts the kids. So, I definitely think something should happen to whoever did do it, would have to do some kind of community services in Leominster or next to us to help kids,” said Rob Lora, president of Leominster Little League.

More than 200 children play Little League in the city. Officials in nearby Fitchburg have offered to help reopen the field.

