Littleton animal hospital issues warning after 100-pound dog attacked by coyote

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Littleton Animal Hospital is urging residents in the town to be vigilant of their surroundings after a 112-pound dog on a walk with its owner was attacked by a coyote on Wednesday.

The owner was walking their dog in the woods when the coyote approached and then circled the pair before attacking the dog, according to the hospital.

The dog was not seriously hurt and only needed to get a rabies vaccine following the encounter.

“A reminder to be vigilant of your surroundings while walking and ensuring your pets are current on their vaccines,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.

