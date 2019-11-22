Littleton community leaders thrown in jail to raise money for 3-year-old battling cancer

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Littleton community leaders were placed in handcuffs and thrown in jail Thursday to raise money for a 3-year-old girl who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Participants, including Police Chief Matthew Pinard and Fire Chief Scott Wodzinski, were placed behind bars with the hope that town residents would post their bail in support of 3-year-old Jane Santoro and her family.

“The more we can raise, the better off this family will be, the easier it’ll be on them to let them deal with the diagnosis of ALL,” Pinard said.

Before the event kicked off, Pinard said they had already doubled their $15,000 fundraising goal.

Santoro’s parents were touched by the outpouring support of the community.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” her mother said. “I’m just, I don’t even know what to say. It’s just amazing.”

Her father added, “It’s pretty incredible, everybody helping us out like this. We’re very grateful to everybody for all the help we received.”

The public can continue to donate to Santoro and her family through this GoFundMe account.

