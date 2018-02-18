Littleton Fire: Serious car crash sends one to hospital via MedFlight

LITTLETON, MA (WHDH) — Littleton Fire said officials responded to a serious car crash that sent one to the hospital via MedFlight on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Great Road near Nashoba Tubing Park. Rescuers said the person inside of the vehicle was trapped when they arrived on scene.

There are no other details available at this time.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, or given any details on the current condition of the person inside of the vehicle.

Police and Fire officials have closed the road while they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 7News for updates.

@LittletonFD Pt Transported via med flight road currently closed. Thank you @WestfordMaFD and @ActonMaFD for the assistance!! pic.twitter.com/v8gAiik3dq — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) February 18, 2018

@LittletonFD On scene Great rd entrance to tubing Park Serious MVC with entrapment multiple ambulances medflight on scene companies working. pic.twitter.com/tjfCH2Mk7v — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) February 18, 2018

MVC Great Rd. In the area of Nashoba Tubing Park. Please seek alternate route and avoid the area. — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 18, 2018

