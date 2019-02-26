Littleton man accused of firing black powder pistol into neighbor’s apartment

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Littleton man is facing criminal charges after police say he fired a black powder pistol into his neighbor’s apartment.

Officers responding to a report of a bullet hole found in a bedroom of a home on Green Needles Road about 8:30 p.m. spoke with a resident who found a second hole in the wall leading to the master bedroom, and a third hole in a far bedroom wall, according to Littleton Police Chief Matthew J. Pinard.

After determining that the trajectory of all three holes appeared to form a straight line, suggesting a single shot, police say a black-powder-fired ball was found inside the home. They then traced the source of the shot to a neighboring building.

The resident of the apartment, whose name has not been released, was arrested after officers found a black powder pistol in his home.

He is expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property.

“This was a very dangerous situation in which our investigation showed the suspect allegedly fired a round into a home,” Pinard said in a statement. “I would like to acknowledge the work of Detectives John Janakos and Patrick O’Donoghue for their diligent work in quickly determining the circumstances and origin of the shot. Thankfully, no one was harmed.”

