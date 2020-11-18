Littleton man accused of non-fatal stabbing arrested

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Littleton man accused of stabbing someone during a brawl in Acton Tuesday night has been arrested.

Eduardo Quintana is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge after police said he stabbed someone during an altercation near Neponset Path around 4:30 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

Shortly after being notified that a fight had broken out in that area among eight people who fled the scene in two cars, police were told that a man had come to a clinic in Tewksbury with serious stab wounds.

The man, whose name was not released, stated the wounds had come from an incident in Acton and was transported to an area hospital.

Following an investigation, police identified Quintana as a suspect.

He was due to be arraigned Wednesday.

