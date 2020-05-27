Littleton nursing home under investigation for coronavirus response

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Littleton nursing home is under investigation for it’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Maura Healey is looking into whether legal action is warranted after 14 residents at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley died from the virus back in April.

The state said there have been more than 30 cases reported at the facility.

