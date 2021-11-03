LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during four community clinics being offered in Littleton.

The Town of Littleton and Littleton Public Schools partnered with VaxinateRx and Health Care Family Pharmacy to host the clinics, Town Administrator Anthony M. Ansaldi Jr. and Superintendent Kelly Clenchy announced after the CDC recommended kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech on Tuesday.

“The Town and School Department want to ensure every resident who wants a vaccination has access to one,” Ansaldi said. “I urge all who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated to do so, bringing us closer to achieving community immunity.”

Clenchy added, “We are pleased that this partnership will provide our students an easy and convenient way to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinating our students will help us to ensure the safety of all those in the Littleton school community.”

The clinics are scheduled for:

Monday, Nov. 8

Monday, Nov. 29

Monday, Dec. 20

Monday, Jan. 11, 2022

They will be held in the cafeteria at Littleton Middle School on Russell Street from 4 to 7 p.m.

Clinics will dispense first and second doses as well as boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Those wishing to be vaccinated are asked to sign up in advance here. Walk-ins will be accepted but officials say registration is requested to ensure vaccine supply and proper staffing.

Parents and guardians who wish to have their child vaccinated also must present a signed consent form, which can be found here.

Walgreens also announced on their website that pediatric doses will be available at select stores later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)