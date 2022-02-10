LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man is facing a slew of charges after police say he drove under the influence and carried several firearms while intoxicated in Littleton on Thursday.

Erick Splettstoesser, 45, of South Portland, Maine, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a Class E substance, motor vehicle lights violation, and operating with a suspended license.

A Littleton officer pulled Splettstoesser over on Main Street after observing the man driving a green Dodge pickup truck with an “abnormally loud” exhaust, heavy rear-end damage, and a light missing from the right side of the vehicle.

While speaking with Splettstoesser, the officer allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath and saw multiple bottles of hard liquor in the back of the truck, according to Littleton police. The officer also spotted an unsecured Ketlec shotgun and multiple boxes of ammunition in the back.

Officers recovered a Winchester 30-30 rifle, a Smith & Wesson handgun, an AR-15 rifle, a BB gun, a sword, and a small amount of prescription medication.

An investigation determined Splettstoesser did not have a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts, police said.

Splettstoesser was slated to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Thursday.

