LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two puppies that were stolen during an armed robbery in Littleton last month.

The armed robbery happened in a parking lot on Constitution Avenue on Jan. 17, according to Littleton police.

Along with the two puppies, personal belongings were also allegedly stolen.

One arrest has been made, police said, but their name has not been released.

“We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner, and ask anyone who has seen them to reach out to us,” Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Littleton police at 978-540-2300.

