Littleton police chief, community leaders to lock themselves in jail to raise money for 3-year-old battling cancer

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Littleton community leaders plan to “lock” themselves in jail to raise money for a 3-year-old girl who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Fourteen people, including Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard, will be locked up Thursday at the Littleton Police Department while they each raise “bail,” which has been set at a minimum of $1,000 each.

Town residents are invited to donate on behalf of the jailbird of their choice, with all of the proceeds going directly to Jane Santoro and her family to help pay off mounting medical costs.

“This is such a fun way for the community to come together and lift up one of our own in their time of need,” Pinard said in a news release. “I encourage everyone who can to donate to this worthy cause, and I want to congratulate and thank Detectives Pablo Fernandez and Patrick O’Donoghue for coming up with this idea and bringing it to life.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so through the fundraiser’s Facebook page. Donors are asked to make note of whose bail their donation should go toward. Donations can also be made in-person on the night of the event via check.

Littleton Youth Soccer Club President Bobby Chrenc is the leading bail recipient with over $2,000 raised so far, while Chief Pinard has climbed into third place with nearly $900 raised.

Others taking part in the lock-up include Littleton Fire Chief Scott Wodzinski, selectmen Cindy Napoli and Chuck DeCoste, school committee member Matt Hunt, Littleton PTA President Timalyn Rassias, officer Megan Wodzinski, and K9 Vojak.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the police department on Great Road.

