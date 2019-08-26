LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stow man is facing drunken driving charges after he allegedly crashed his van into a loading dock in Littleton late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to the New Oriental Supermarket on King Street allegedly found a shed attached to the building had been destroyed by a white cargo van, police said. A man was allegedly lying on the ground next to the van, smelling of alcohol and with a bottle of Sea Ice vodka next to him, according to police.

After investigating, police said the man was allegedly speeding down Goldsmith Street when he ran a stop sign and drove into the shed. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and there was no other structural damage to the building, police said.

The 21-year-old will be summonsed to court on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger and failing to stop for a stop sign.

