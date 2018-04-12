Littleton cop helps deliver healthy baby girl

LITTLETON, MA (WHDH) — A Littleton police officer assisted with the delivery of a baby Thursday afternoon.

Littleton Police Chief Matthew King said Officer Jesse Bowen responded to a home on Hardwood Avenue around 4 p.m. and when he arrived, he saw the baby crowning.

He began assisting the mother with the delivery and the baby girl was born 14 minutes later.

The newborn is the family’s second child. Both she and her mother are said to be doing well.

Chief King said, “Officer Bowen did a fantastic job, responding calmly and professionally to help a family in need… This baby girl was ready to come into the world, and I’m glad both are happy and healthy.”

Littleton Police Officer Delivers Baby at Residence https://t.co/y7QHEVrCai — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) April 12, 2018

