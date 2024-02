LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Littleton police officer went above and beyond to help a bird in distress on Thursday.

The department shared images of an owl that was rescued from a pile of leaves in a soccer net.

The bird was uninjured and transported to an animal rehabilitation center.

