LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A nurse at a Littleton senior care center has died from the coronavirus, a company spokesperson said.

The nurse, who worked for the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, became sick two weeks ago, the spokesperson said.

Ten residents at the facility have died and 14 other workers have tested positive for the virus.

