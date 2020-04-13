Littleton senior living facility reports 4 more coronavirus-related deaths

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Littleton senior living facility that came under scrutiny for its response to the coronavirus pandemic has reported that four more residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 14.

In its latest update, The Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley provided a timeline of events related to the discovery of coronavirus in its building — which began March 27 when the first patient who was transferred out of the facility tested positive for the deadly disease.

A full notification to residents and staff was sent out the next day, a spokesperson said.

As of Monday, 75 residents remain at the facility and 23 have been transferred to hospitals.

Ninety-eight residents have been tested and 67 have tested positive.

Fifty-two of those residents remain positive for the disease, 32 tested negative, and three have recovered.

There were originally 204 employees at the facility and 70 are now out sick. Fourteen have tested positive.

The Massachusetts National Guard was dispatched to the Life Care Center last week after the Littleton Fire Department and Board of Health Director James Garreffi claimed the facility may not have been practicing proper coronavirus protocol.

