Littleton senior living facility reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 65 positive cases

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Littleton senior living facility that came under scrutiny for its response to the coronavirus pandemic reported that five residents have died from COVID-19 complications and 65 others have tested positive.

The Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley received results Monday from 83 tests that were performed on residents within the facility, according to a spokesperson. Forty-eight of those residents tested positive, bringing the total amount of positive cases to 65. Fourteen residents are hospitalized.

Thirty-one of the recent test results came back negative, three are pending and one was inconclusive.

Five residents have since died and were all pronounced deceased in the hospital after leaving the facility, the spokesperson added.

“Our condolences go out to their loved ones,” they continued.

The Massachusetts National Guard was dispatched to the Life Care Center last week after the Littleton Fire Department and Board of Health Director James Garreffi claimed the facility may not have been practicing proper coronavirus protocol.

