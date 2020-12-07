Littleton Town Hall closed for a week after employee tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are closing Littleton Town Hall this week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, according to the town administrator.

The employee showed symptoms on Saturday and tested positive Sunday, officials said. The Nashoba Regional Board of Health is conducting contact tracing.

Town departments will work remotely during the closure.

