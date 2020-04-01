Littleton town officials accuse senior living facility of not complying with COVID-19 protocol

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Littleton town officials said they are concerned that a senior living facility may not be practicing proper coronavirus protocol after a patient and staff member both test positive.

In a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality, Littleton’s Director of Public Health Jim Garreffi, expressed his concern that Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley failed to cooperate with the health agents who responded to the facility after a resident and employee were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a joint release issued by half a dozen town officials.

Emergency crews have been called to the assisted living facility 18 times over the past five days and have transported 16 patients to area hospitals.

In his letter, Garreffi claimed that he was “stonewalled” by officials at the Life Care Centers when he tried to identify close contacts of the person who tested positive.

He said he has requested the assistance of the Department of Public Health to investigate the issue.

“Our primary concerns are for the safety and well-being of our residents,” Town Administrator Nazarian said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)