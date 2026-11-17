HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - New details were released a prank in western Massachusetts involving live chickens.

Police say a worker at a Cumberland Farms in Hadley reported having chickens thrown at him just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators are looking into it as a potential crime; They say one person was carrying a large bin with four chickens in it and dumped the animals onto the counter while another man recorded a video of the incident.

Investigators are working to find out who the men are and where the birds came from.

They say even though this appears to be a prank the men may face criminal charges.

The chickens were uninjured and taken in by a local animal rescue.

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