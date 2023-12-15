WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The funeral for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey got underway at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted church Friday as the community continues to mourn Tracey after his death last week.

Thousands have gathered for the funeral, which was underway as of 10:30 a.m.

7NEWS has live team coverage throughout the day.

—

RELATED: Thousands gather in Waltham for funeral for fallen officer Paul Tracey

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)