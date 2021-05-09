Live music returning as some Mass. cities lifting COVID-19 restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Musicians said they are ready to rock as Massachusetts prepares to lift COVID-19 restrictions in some areas and allow indoor performances again.

“It’s been a year and a half and I am beyond excited, just for the opportunity,” said local hip-hop violinist Rhett Price, whose last tour was set to start in March 2020, just as the pandemic hit.

Under the new guidelines, large venues like Fenway and the TD Garden can go from 12 percent capacity to 25 percent and indoor performances can include singing and brass instruments for the first time, but the audience has to be 25 feet from the stage. The owners of The Porch in Medford installed a Plexiglass barrier around the stage to comply with restrictions.

Some cities, like Boston, are holding off on allowing performances for another three weeks. Price said he was worried some venues won’t be able to return after being devastated by the pandemic, but couldn’t wait for the chance to get on stage again.

“It may not quite be worth it monetarily because I have people I have to pay, my manager, my DJ, my booking agent, different people,” Price said. “But for me from a mental health perspective I am dying to get out and perform again, that feeds my soul.”

