Live Nation offering discounted tickets to hundreds of shows for ‘National Concert Week’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hoping to catch your favorite artist live in concert this summer at an affordable price? You could be in luck!
Live Nation is celebrating “National Concert Week” by offering over two million discounted tickets to nearly 3,000 upcoming events across North America.
During the first week of May, the ticketing agency will sell tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees) to an array of country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and comedy acts.
Tickets go sale Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m. The discounted offer runs through Tuesday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m.
Some of the more notable artists include Luke Bryan, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jennifer Lopez, KISS, and New Kids On The Block.
There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s offer including:
311 & Dirty Heads
Alabama
Alice Cooper & Halestorm
Anjelah Johnson
Backstreet Boys
Brad Paisley
Brantley Gilbert
Breaking Benjamin
Brian Regan
Bring Me The Horizon
Bryan Adams
Bush & +LIVE+
Beck & Cage the Elephant
Celeste Barber
Chris Young
Clint Black & Trace Adkins
Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
Countess Luann
Dane Cook
Derek Hough
Dierks Bentley
Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
Disturbed
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Enanitos Verdes
Eros Ramazzotti
Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
Florence + the Machine
Florida Georgia Line
FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
Ghost
Gloria Trevi
GRiZ
Heart
Hootie & The Blowfish
Iliza Shlesinger
IMOMSOHARD
Impractical Jokers
Jason Aldean
JB Smoove
Jennifer Lopez
Joe Budden
Jon Bellion
Justin Willman
KIDZBOP
KISS
Kodak Black
KORN & Alice In Chains
LANY
Lil Pump & Lil Skies
Luis Miguel
Lukas Graham
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Marco Antonio Solis
Mary J. Blige & Nas
Miranda Lambert
moe. & Blues Traveler
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
New Kids On The Block
Norm Macdonald
Papa Roach
Patton Oswalt
Pentatonix
Peter Frampton
Preacher Lawson
The Clintons
PRETTYMUCH
Rascal Flatts
Rob Thomas
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Santana
Sara Bareilles
Shinedown
Slipknot
The 1975
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
The Head and the Heart
The Who
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
Thomas Rhett
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
Vampire Weekend
Vic Dibetto
Wanda Sykes
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Wisin Y Yandel
Wiz Khalifa
Zac Brown Band
To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, visit livenation.com.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)