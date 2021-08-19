BOSTON (WHDH) - Live Nation announced Thursday that it will be giving away free tickets to concerts at House of Blues Boston and Paradise Rock Club during vaccine clinics that will be held at the venues next week.

Guests who get vaccinated at House of Blues Boston on Monday and Paradise Rock Club on Tuesday will receive two free tickets to a show of their choice.

Shows must be at least two weeks after the guest receives their final shot, Live Nation noted.

Both clinics will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to pre-register but walk-in visits will be accepted.

