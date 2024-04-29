DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The high-profile trial of Karen Read is underway in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove Read hit her boyfriend with her car and left him to die in a snowbank in January, 2022.

The defense says Read is being framed.

The trial has drawn considerable attention and is expected to last several weeks.

