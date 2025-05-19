FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A roadside memorial is growing where a Falmouth High School senior was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Friends and family identified the student as 18-year-old Ava Lodico. The student was driving a white Range Rover when it hit a tree on Acapesket Road Saturday night, officials said.

“God has really called out one of his angels,” said Curtis Vincent, a family friend. “A lot of people really wanted to be around her. Her smile is contagious.”

The cause of the crash, happening just weeks before graduation, remains under investigation.

Dozens of flowers and photos of the teenager and her friends were placed on the side of the road.

“Lively, outgoing, beautiful smile. She was loved by many,” Vincent said.

Family friends say the loss is going to have a major impact on the community.

“When you have a soul like that you’re going to impact a lot of people around you,” Vincent said.

Grief councilors and therapists are available at Falmouth High School Monday.

