Liverpool to play Sevilla at Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Liverpool Football Club will visit Fenway Park this summer as part of preseason tour of the United States.

In addition to squaring off with Sevilla FC in Boston, Jürgen Klopp’s team will visit Yankee Stadium in New York City and Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

The Reds will play the first of their exhibition matches at the University of Notre Dame against Borussia Dortmund on July 19.

They’ll then travel to Fenway Park to play Spain’s oldest football club on July 21. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Liverpool will wrap up its three-game trip in New York against Sporting CP on July 24.

“Pre-season tour is an important time of the year for our first team to prepare for the upcoming season, while also providing the opportunity to bring the first team to our fans around the world, said Billy Hogan, Liverpool’s managing director and chief commercial officer.