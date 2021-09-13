DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Ever wanted to live like a rock star? Well, “Dream On!” no more. Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is putting his Duxbury home on the market for $4.5 million.

The estate, which sits on more than seven acres, has plenty of exciting features. The Perrys customized nearly every inch, from the marble floor at the entryway inlaid with guitars all the way to the guitar-shaped swimming pool.

“Once you’re behind those gates, you feel like you’re in paradise,” realtor Janet Kolsch said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

This home is not the “same old song and dance” and music fans won’t “wanna miss a thing” – especially downstairs.

“From 1989 up until recently, the house had a professional recording studio encompassing the entire basement,” said Kolsch.

That recording studio is no longer in the home, but the stories still remain.

Aerosmith hits like “Fever” were all written inside the home.

So the home is without a doubt, a place where buyers can let the music do the talking.

“All I can say for any of those Aerosmith fans, if those walls could talk, man oh man would they talk.”

Anyone who is interested in purchasing the home is encouraged not to miss the chance to be “Livin’ On the Edge” and schedule an appointment.

