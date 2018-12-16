Liz Warren blasts ‘very dangerous’ Obamacare ruling

Bay State U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming a Texas federal judge’s ruling that found the Affordable Care Act to be unconstitutional.

“This is a very dangerous ruling on healthcare,” Warren said on Sunday. “It’s more evidence that the Trump administration is doing everything they can to try to undermine healthcare coverage for people all across this country.”

The current law will stay in place as the judge’s ruling goes through the appeals process.

Massachusetts residents who do not have health insurance have until Dec. 23 to enroll or renew coverage for the new year.

