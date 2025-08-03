FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is hosting a full weekend of special events this weekend to mark the anniversary of the infamous Borden murders, which occurred on Aug. 4, 1892.

Events hosted this weekend include reenactments in the home on the day of the murder, a special unveiling of restorations and new historical features at the house, and a pet food donation drive in honor of Lizzie’s love for animals.

If you’d like to attend or purchase a ticket, visit: https://lizzie-borden.com/

