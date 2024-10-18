FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A spooky Fall River staple has been named the most haunted place in Massachusetts by travel publication Thrillist.

The Lizzie Borden House is the sight of one of the most infamous unsolved murders in American history.

Borden was accused of killing her father and stepmother there, but she was acquitted of the crime.

Visitors come from across the country to stay in house, which is now a bed and breakfast.

