A llama on the loose sent police in Fairfax County, Virginia on a wild chase.

Officers tried to lasso the animal, but ended up bringing in thermal technology to track it.

It took a whole team to catch the llama, but police were eventually able to get it to safety.

It is unclear where the llama came from. The animal is currently staying at an animal shelter until the owner is found.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)