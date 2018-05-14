Loaded gun clip found in softball dugout at Quabbin Regional High School

BARRE, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at Quabbin Regional Middle-High School were ordered to shelter in place Monday morning after a loaded gun clip was found on school grounds, officials said.

A member of the maintenance staff found the clip in a dugout on the softball field, according to the school.

“Generally a smaller, more concealable weapon,” Barre Police Chief John Carbone said of the magazine. “It carried between seven or eight rounds.”

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 11:30 a.m. after police and K-9 units spent about three hours sweeping the school for additional evidence. The lockers and backpacks of 1,100 students were searched.

No firearm was found and no arrests were made.

A school resource officer will begin an investigation into the matter beginning Tuesday, officials said.

