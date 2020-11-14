Loaded gun, drugs and money found during arrest in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two loaded guns, drugs and money were seized from a suspect’s home during an arrest on Friday in Fall River, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant at an apartment on Johnson Street found the suspect, Jeriane Roman, 25, and placed him under arrest on drug trafficking charges, police said.

A search of the apartment turned up a ziplock bag of approximately 252 grams of suspected cocaine, another bag of 1.9 grams of suspected cocaine, two digital scales and other items commonly used in the packaging, distributing and selling of illegal drugs, police said.

Over $62,000 in cash, two loaded handguns and a money counting machine where later found in the bedroom, according to police.

Roman was also in possession of $2,000 in cash and 38 oxycodone pills at the time of the arrest, police said.

Roman will be charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, possession of a Class B substance and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FID card.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)