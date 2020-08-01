Loaded gun stolen from Hudson, NH recovered during arrest in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were able to recover a gun stolen out of Hudson, New Hampshire on Friday while executing a search warrant and arresting a man in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force executing a search warrant on Woodville Street around 3:30 p.m. arrested Rafalin Stalin, 23, who was in possession of a loaded Ruger P85 9mm firearm, police said.

Fifteen rounds of live ammunition were found inside of a high capacity magazine, according to police.

The gun had been reportedly stolen from Hudson, New Hampshire, police said,

Stalin is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, according to police.

Charges from his outstanding warrant out of Roxbury District Court, include carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

