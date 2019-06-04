Loaded handgun confiscated from carry-on bag of passenger

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal officials say a loaded handgun has been confiscated from a passenger at the Burlington International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that TSA officers spotted the gun when the Tennessee man’s carry-on bag went through the X-ray machine on Saturday.

The officers contacted police who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

TSA says it’s the second gun caught at one of the airport’s checkpoints this year.

Authorities say passengers are permitted to travel with unloaded locked firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

TSA says last year, more than 4,000 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints nationwide.

