State police in Maine safely disposed of a five-foot-long military rocket discovered off the coast this week.

Maine State Police said members of its bomb squad were called in Tuesday morning after a lobsterman based out of Cushing caught the armament some 20 miles away from shore.

According to MSP’s Facebook page, the lobsterman brought the rocket ashore and contacted authorities a day after making the discovery.

Bomb squad personnel were able to analyze the item and identify it as an “MK29 Mod-0” type rocket, but when using X-ray imaging, state police said technicians could not confirm whether it contained explosive materials.

Due to the condition of the missile, authorities opted to “countercharge” the missile with guidance from a Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit and were able to safely dispose of it.

