STONGINTON, Maine (WHDH) — A lobsterman caught a ghost-like crustacean along the coastline of Stonington, Maine just before Halloween.

Bennett Gray says he caught a rare albino lobster in his first trap of the day on Sunday.

The odds of catching an albino lobster are reportedly one in 100 million.

Gray planned to put a notch in the lobsters tail before releasing it back into the sea.

“Commercial lobstermen make a V notch in the tail flippers of egg-bearing female lobsters they encounter while fishing,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

“Lobstermen cannot keep a V-notch female lobster,” he continued. “So this will protect her for years to come, until she eventually sheds her shell enough times for the notch to grow out.”

