Lobsterman in Maine catches rare, 1 in 100 million cotton candy lobster

FALMOUTH, MAINE (WHDH) - A lobsterman in Maine caught a rare cotton candy lobster off the coast last week.

The Town Landing Market in Falmouth, Maine posted a picture of the rare lobster on their Facebook page.

John, the lobsterman who caught the lobster, works for the market.

The lobster has a blue, purple, and pink color to it, just like cotton candy.

According to the market, cotton candy lobsters are a rare 1 in 100 million catch.

