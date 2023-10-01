BOSTON (WHDH) - 6-year-old Ben Currier is a fighter. He was diagnosed with leukemia last September.

“We just thought he had a cold, and we took him to the pediatrician’s and ultimately ended up at Children’s for additional lab work,” his mom Lisa Currier said. “He was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It sort of just came out of nowhere.”

During some of the most intense treatment last fall, his family remembers one shining moment. When hundreds of people walked with a purpose for the Jimmy Fund, the Currier family went to the sky bridge between the Dana-Farber building and the Jimmy Fund Clinic, waving to the crowd below.

“I think seeing the amount of support that’s behind pediatric cancers and how big of a community it really is gave us some really positive encouragement in a very vulnerable moment for our family,” said dad Blake Currier. “I think that we really had a goal at that point that we wanted to contribute because of the community that was behind us at that time.”

Now, Ben is healthy enough that he and his family are able to join the walkers. He’s mainly focused on one specific part of the face.

“Do they have any food?” Ben asked.

“At the end, at the end, at the finish line,” Lisa said.

The Boston community has rallied around the Currier family during Ben’s fight, including Boston University’s lacrosse team who signed Ben on as an honorary terrier.

“We wouldn’t be here today without Ben’s courage and his family’s courage to be part of this team, so let’s give Ben the biggest round of applause that we can,” the lacrosse coaching staff said at an event for Ben.

Ben said his favorite part with the team was “going to the cafeteria!”

Ben’s family is proud to be on the other side of the bridge now, making a difference with their steps.

“I think I’m most excited about just walking with my family,” Ben’s sister Ella said.

“If you have the ability to come out and help, to walk, to support, to donate, it’s a great cause,” Lisa said.

